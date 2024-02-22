Dozens of vintage and classic vehicles are scheduled to go on show along Burnham-On-Sea High Street and Victoria Street during a special event on Saturday, April 13th.

Scores of unique vehicles from across the decades are set to go on show at the annual ‘Burnham Classic and Vintage Vehicle Display’ which this year coincides with the end of the Easter school holidays.

The free event will run from 10am-4pm and is being organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with the support of Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club. The 2023 show drew big crowds into Burnham town centre.

“Along with locally-owned vintage cars and commercials, there will also be steam rollers, statics, a few surprises, electric vehicles and some really special vehicles,” says a spokesperson.

“We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors for this unique event – and please do support our wonderful shops, cafes and businesses during your visit.”

Several roads will be closed from 7am to allow safe arrival and viewing. Residents and businesses are asked to remove their vehicles before this time. Shops will be open as normal.

Classic vehicle owners need to book in advance to join the display by emailing bcvc2015@gmail.com or calling 07919 351867.