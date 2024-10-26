9.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Oct 27, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea Police issue appeal for witnesses as they investigate assault
News

Burnham-On-Sea Police issue appeal for witnesses as they investigate assault

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued an appeal for witnesses as they investigate an alleged assault in the town centre on Saturday evening (October 26th).

Adam Street was sealed off by Police, as pictured here, after the incident.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “At approximately 9.35pm we received a call from a member of the public that a man had assaulted a number of individuals in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“Emergency services attended the incident in Adam Street and officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage.”

“One person has been taken to hospital with injuries that we do not believe to be life-threatening.”

“Witnesses are asked to call 101 and provide reference number 5224282881.”

Pictured: Police at the incident on Saturday evening in Adam Street (Photos Kate Pearce)

 

Previous article
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea food festival attracts crowds to town centre

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
9.1 ° C
11.7 °
7.8 °
94 %
3.8kmh
0 %
Sun
13 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com