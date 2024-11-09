8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Nov 09, 2024
Appeal for help to find wedding ring of 'sentimental value' lost at Burnham-On-Sea Carnival
News

Appeal for help to find wedding ring of ‘sentimental value’ lost at Burnham-On-Sea Carnival

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A local resident has appealed for the public’s help to find her wedding ring which she lost at Burnham-On-Sea Carnival earlier this week.

Zoe Parker says she lost the ring, pictured here, on Monday (November 4th) likely at the carnival although she had also been on the seafront that day.

“My wedding ring has such sentimental value,” she says. “I’d very much appreciate help finding it if anyone has saw it or handed it in.”

Anyone with information should contact Burnham-On-Sea.com here and we’ll pass on your message.

