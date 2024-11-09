£20,000 expansion of West Huntspill Miniature Railway set to be completed next year

West Huntspill Miniature Railway is set to unveil a £20,000 expansion of its facilities next year that will see a new track introduced with bigger trains.

The team of over 60 volunteers at West Hunspill Model Engineering Society, who run the long-running service, are busy working on the project.

A new ground level track around the perimeter of the site will enable 7¼–inch gauge locomotives to run, allowing bigger sit-in trains to run alongside the existing 5-inch and 3½-inch tracks, pictured below.

Roger Flower, Chairman at the Society, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The new track will allow bigger sit-in carriages to run through the year. The new track is approaching two thirds complete and the project will also see a new station introduced with a ticket office and platform plus a crossing and a new engine carriage shed.”

“Kind donations and club funds have enabled the work to go ahead. It’s been 14 years in the planning and 3-4 years in the making, with many members of the team involved.”

“We hope to open the new track next spring or summer with larger 7¼–inch gauge engines running. It will expand the railway attraction and provide more choice and more trains to visitors.”

The project is being overseen by Bernard Farrow, Brian Carter, Roger Flower and Jed Mockridge with the help of many of the other members.

The long-running Society celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017, and in 2018 completed its new Clubhouse and a roadway, built entirely by the members.

West Huntspill Model Engineering Society is a friendly group of like-minded people who aim to encourage, develop and provide facilities for members as they pursue their hobby.

The volunteers’ main interest is centred on the railway, which is based at West Huntspill Memorial Playing Fields, where they operate tracks for members to run locomotives.

On Sunday afternoons over the summer months they have public runnings, when visitors of all ages can ride on the trains.

Roger adds: “We do, of course, want to welcome new members, and they can be assured of a warm welcome.”

“There will always be plenty of good advice and help for anyone who needs it, and also plenty of fun, banter and social activities throughout the year.”

The track’s popular Santa trains will also be running on December 1st, 8th and 15th and slots are currently available for booking via Facebook.

Last month, the popular Halloween rides drew plenty of crowds, as we reported here.