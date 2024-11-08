10.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Nov 08, 2024
PHOTOS: Community-spirited volunteers carry out litter clean of roadsides in Burnham-On-Sea
News

PHOTOS: Community-spirited volunteers carry out litter clean of roadsides in Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A group of community-spirited volunteers has filled eight sacks of litter during a clean-up in Burnham-On-Sea this week.

Members of the Friends of Berrow Beach carried out the clean-up of roadsides and rhynes in the town on Thursday (November 7th).

The group’s Nigel Hoy told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This clean was a spur of the moment clean after one of the group said there was a lot of rubbish along Love Lane.”

”We got a team together and picked all along Love Lane from the Tesco roundabout to the junction of Stoddens Lane.”

”In all, we filled eight bags with assorted plastic wrappers, paper, glass bottles and plastic bottles.”

The team was shocked at the amount of bottles and litter floating in the rhyne besides Stodden’s Road, pictured here.

