Burnham-On-Sea Christmas lights to be switched on by ITV news host and Mayor

Burnham-On-Sea’s Christmas lights will be switched on by special guest ITV West Country newsreader Alex Lovell and the town’s Mayor during a day of festive fun and entertainment in the town centre on Saturday November 23rd.

Fair rides will be set up throughout the day in Victoria Street from 1pm, and there will be free festive entertainment from performers, local groups and school choirs plus a special visit by Santa.

A stage will be set up near the Victoria Hotel, which will see Christmas tunes from the Town Band, Rock Choir, local community groups, choirs and schools, in the run-up to the lights switch-on with the ITV news host, pictured below, at 6pm.

A festive fire and LED light show will be held just after the 6pm switch-on with light-up stilt walkers Frost King and Queen also appearing earlier in the afternoon.

The community event is being organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with the support of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Burnham Rotary Club, local groups and organisations, plus local businesses including the Ritz Social Club and Victoria Hotel.

There will also be a chance to meet Santa and receive a free child’s gift when he arrives at 3pm in Victoria Street, helped by Burnham Rotary Club and their new-look land train.

There will also be a chance for families to have their photo taken with Santa in Victoria Street. There will also be fun from festive circus entertainers, plus stalls and more.

Hillview Carnival Club will also be in attendance with their new carnival cart, ‘Country Kidz’, providing a chance to chat with the team.

Several roads at the northern end of the town centre will be closed through the day to allow the event to go ahead safely.

Roads closed will be Victoria Street; the northern end of the High Street from the junction with College Street; Regent Street; Chapel Street and Princess Street.

Businesses and shops will be open as usual on the day and diversions will be in place.