Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Nov 09, 2024
New gaming club launching today in Burnham-On-Sea

A new wargaming club is launching today (Saturday November 9th) in Burnham-On-Sea.

Overlord Games is starting the Burnham-On-Sea gaming club, which will meet fortnightly from today at the Bay Centre in Cassis Close from 6pm-11pm.

“If you are looking for a new hobby or new people to play your games with then this club is for you,” says a spokesman.

“Join us and enjoy our welcoming atmosphere and meet plenty of friendly gamers.”

“Current games include Warhammer 40K, Flames of war, Magic the gathering, Blood bowl. We are also keen to find new Dungeons and Dragons players.”

There is a charge of £5 per session with refreshments available to buy. Email info@overlordgames.co.uk for more.

