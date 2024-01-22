Members of Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club gathered together on Saturday (January 20th) for the group’s annual presentation evening.

Sailing Club Commodore Michael Clarke handed out trophies to the winners of various sailing competitions held during the past year.

Sailing Director Dave Barrett recounted a busy year of activity at the club, highlighting the success of last summer’s Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Regatta, the growing gig rowing club, and summer sailing events.

Club members paid their respects to Arthur Pizzey who passed away last year aged 91. He was a very popular long-standing member at the club who was President and a former Commodore and treasurer who joined the club in the 1950s.

Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club award winners:

Easter Egg trophy : 2023 David Barrett (Poppy)

Channing Cup: 2023 Sue & Andy Walker (Plan B)

Queens Hotel Cup: 2023 Andy Avons (Waterlily)

Buncombe Memorial Cup: 2023 Dave Jackson (Super Sapphire)

Harry Gratton Cup (Regatta): 2023 Dave Jackson (Super Sapphire)

Sunday Handicap : 2023 Sue & Andy Walker (Plan B)

Commodore’s Cup: 2023 Geoff Tanner (for services to the Club)