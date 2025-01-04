Yellow weather warning in place for wintry weather in Burnham-On-Sea area this weekend

Large parts of the country, including the southwest, are forecast to be hit with snow, ice and freezing rain this weekend, forecasters have warned.

The Burnham-On-Sea area saw temperatures plunge to -5C on Friday morning (January 3rd) during the ongoing cold snap, creating the icy scenes pictured here.

The Met Office has a yellow warning for snow and ice in place in Somerset between 12pm today (Saturday, January 4th) until 9am on Monday, January 6th.

However, forecasters say sleet or rain are more likely than snow in Burnham-On-Sea this evening.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued cold weather health alerts for all of England due to the low temperatures.

A spokesperson for Somerset Council says it is currently “closely monitoring the developing weather situation” and is ready to respond to any developments.

“Our fleet of 23 gritters have been treating the network during the current cold spell and will continue to do so during the weekend if freezing temperatures continue as forecast. They are also ready to be fitted with snow ploughs if necessary.”

“The Council also has a standing arrangement with local farmers who are contracted to plough more remote roads in rural areas and on higher ground and they are ready to be mobilised if needed.”

Somerset Council advice all residents to please check with all public transport operators before travelling as disruption is possible.

They also suggest that drivers plan ahead if using the road network.

“Be aware that snow and ice may have an impact on travel times and are likely to cause disruption.”

”We would remind all drivers to respect the conditions,” a Somerset Council spokesperson added.