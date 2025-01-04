Police called to collision near Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco supermarket

Police closed a section of Burnham-On-Sea’s Frank Foley Parkway on Friday (January 3rd) following a collision.

The road near the Tesco supermarket was closed while emergency services were at the scene, pictured.

A Police spokesman confirmed: “We were called by the ambulance service at 3.55pm to reports of a collision involving a car and a mobility scooter on Ben Travers Way, near its junction with The Frank Foley Parkway, in Burnham-On-Sea. Officers attended and a road closure was put in place.”

One person was treated by the ambulance service for injuries that were not reported to be serious.