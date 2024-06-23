Burnham-On-Sea RNLI fundraiser takes on 24-hour, 1,000 mile motorbike riding challenge

A local motorcycling enthusiast has set himself the challenge of riding his Triumph motorbike for 1,000 miles in 24 hours to raise funds for Burnham-On-Sea RNLI.

Puriton resident Ben Preston has completed the challenge once before for another charity and enjoyed the feat so much that he wants to attempt it again!

Ben’s wife, who is a volunteer at the Burnham-On-Sea RNLI shop, knows the great work that all the volunteers do and has encouraged him to take on the new challenge in July.

When Ben is not riding his motorbike he works for South Western Ambulance Service.

His proposed target is £200, but it would be great to raise more and he has a fundraising page at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/benjamin-preston-1, or pop into the Burnham-On-Sea RNLI shop for a sponsorship form.

Ben said: “I would like to raise money for our local lifeboat station at Burnham-On-Sea. These volunteers go out in all weathers to help those who fall victim to the harsh seas and surrounding coastline. Each vital penny goes to equipping the crew, running the boats and all the behind the scenes work that takes place.”

“To raise funds, I will take part in a minimum distance of 1,000 miles riding my motorcycle in 24 hours on July 14th.”

“This is a certified ride by the Iron Butt Association UK and will have a record of all stops to ensure mileage is met. My planned route is from Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat station to RNLI at Loch Ness, and back again.”

Pictured: Ben Preston with his Triumph motorcycle