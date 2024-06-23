16.3 C
News

PHOTOS: Brean motorbike show raises over £300 for cancer treatment for Jack, 5

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Brean Motorbike Show

Dozens of motorbikes went on display at a show in Brean on Sunday (June 23rd), raising hundreds of pounds for a young Burnham-On-Sea cancer sufferer.

As reported here, Jack Gyde, 5, has been diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma after initially suffering pain in January.

Parents Sarah Mackey and Ben Gyde have seen a huge amount of support since starting their online fundraising page to raise £250,000 towards vital overseas treatment, with half the amount now raised.

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Brean Motorbike Show

Sunday’s bike show, organised by local group Burnham Bike Knights, was held at Beachside Holiday Park in Brean and was attended by dozens of bikers from across the region with a steady flow of visitors attending.

Organisers Phil and Heather Hayward, pictured below, said: “Thank you to all who attended our bike show – it was a great day. We raised £305 for little Jack, making our total so far £709.43. Thank you to each and everyone of you for your support.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Brean Motorbike Show Burnham-On-Sea.com: Brean Motorbike Show Burnham-On-Sea.com: Brean Motorbike Show Burnham-On-Sea.com: Brean Motorbike Show Burnham-On-Sea.com: Brean Motorbike Show Burnham-On-Sea.com: Brean Motorbike Show Burnham-On-Sea.com: Brean Motorbike Show

