Over 75 former staff and family members gather for staff reunion of Highbrige’s Portishead Radio

More than 75 former staff and family members attended the final staff reunion of Portishead Radio at the Ritz Social Club in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (22nd June).

Many travelled from all parts of the country to be with their former colleagues to exchange stories, memories and recall episodes from working at the station which closed in April 2000. This was the first time many attendees had seen each other for many years.

Congratulatory messages were received from many high-profile customers of the station, including Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, yachtswoman Tracy Edwards MBE and singer/songwriter Mike Batt.

Messages were also received from former staff members who could not attend, and also from former seagoing Radio Officers who used the station in its heyday.

A rare Morse key used at the station was auctioned and raised £500 for the Marie Curie charity.

The Highbridge station, which opened in 1925, was the largest maritime radio station in the world. At one time it employed over 350 staff. It is now the site of the Mulholland Park housing estate.

2025 will be the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Highbridge site, and also the 25th anniversary of the closure of the station, and it is hoped that a memorial plaque and information board will be in place to celebrate this significant event.

Although the staff reunion was intended to be the final event, many attendees were keen to hold another one next year.

Former Radio Officer Larry Bennett, who organised the event, said: “Never say never – we might be able to organise something next year should the plaque and information board be in place.”

Smaller get-togethers will continue for former staff on a local basis. Details of the station and its history can be found at www.portisheadradio.co.uk and a book about the history of the station was published in 2000.