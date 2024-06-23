Burnham Police and fire crews called to three-vehicle crash in East Brent

Police and fire crews were sent to a crash in East Brent near Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday evening (June 22nd).

The fire service received a call from Police just before 5pm requesting assistance with a three-vehicle collision in which a car was alight.

“All persons were free and clear of the vehicles, so one Fire Engine was sent to assist. On arrival crews confirmed that the vehicle was well alight and extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet.”

“The car was totally destroyed by fire and the incident was left in hands of the Police.”