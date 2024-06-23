16.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jun 24, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham Police and fire crews called to three-vehicle crash in East Brent
News

Burnham Police and fire crews called to three-vehicle crash in East Brent

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Police and fire crews were sent to a crash in East Brent near Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday evening (June 22nd).

The fire service received a call from Police just before 5pm requesting assistance with a three-vehicle collision in which a car was alight.

“All persons were free and clear of the vehicles, so one Fire Engine was sent to assist. On arrival crews confirmed that the vehicle was well alight and extinguished the fire using  breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet.”

“The car was totally destroyed by fire and the incident was left in hands of the Police.”

Previous article
Over 75 former staff and family members gather for staff reunion of Highbrige’s Portishead Radio
Next article
Brent Knoll RSPCA centre unveils new £15,000 upgrade of its facilities

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
16.3 ° C
17.5 °
14.1 °
92 %
0.9kmh
5 %
Mon
21 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
22 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
16 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com