Brent Knoll RSPCA centre unveils new £15,000 upgrade of its facilities

Brent Knoll’s RSPCA centre has unveiled a £15,000 upgrade to its facilities thanks to a grant funding boost.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by Burnham and Highbridge Deputy Mayor Roger Keen, has been held, pictured here.

“The new facilities include new accommodation for rabbits and small animals, catering better for the welfare needs of the animals, with improved hygiene and facilities, meeting RSPCA standards,” says Mike Evans, chair of the trustees at North Somerset RSPCA.

The £15,000 facilities have been funded by two grants from the Pets at Home Foundation and the RSPCA’s South West Regional Board.

The six new buildings are for rabbits, ferrets and other small animals.

Brent Knoll RSPCA Inspector Haley Lawrence adds: “The new facilities have been introduced with welfare fully in mind.”

“They are well away from predatory animals, such as dogs and cats, and include exit tubes so the rabbits can get outside to the grass area.”

Somerlap, based at Mark near Burnham-On-Sea, installed the new facilities.

The firm’s Luke Thatcher says the charity is “delighted” with the end result.