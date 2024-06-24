14.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jun 25, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea's Ritz Social Club announces new summer charity ball

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Ritz Social Club

Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club has announced plans to hold a new fundraising summer charity ball.

The new “black-tie and posh frocks event” will be held on 20th September at the club in Burnham’s Victoria Street.

“All profits made will be going to the Beacon Centre at Musgrove Hospital,” adds manager Paul Hale.

“Tickets, priced £30, will go on sale on 1st July from 11am and are limited to 80 only.”

The evening will start at 7pm with entertainment from local band Juice and a buffet meal.

Paul adds: “We have had lots of prizes kindly donated by suppliers and local businesses. We are currently running a draw for a Mulberry bag which retails at £800 which was donated by Mulberry themselves. Tickets for this draw are on sale now at £1.”

