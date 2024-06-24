14.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jun 25, 2024
News

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy holds special open day

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy held a special open day on Sunday (June 23rd) when local residents were able to experience its facilities.

Scores of residents attended the event at the centre in Berrow Road to find out more about its activities.

“Visitors were able to see that the Academy is not only offering top-class swimming teaching for children, but adults too, with a wide range of dry-side activities for adults,” said spokesperson Jenny Parfitt.

On offer was Wizard Water Polo, Swimming Assessments, a Parent and Baby Class, Rookie Lifeguard, Aqua Aerobics, and an open fun and floats session.

Dry side there will be gym circuits, Spinning, Yoga, Zumba, HIIT (High impact interval training), Core and stretch and Roller Skating plus the sauna to try.

Call in at the Academy in Berrow Road to find out more details.

