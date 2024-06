Staff at Burnham-On-Sea’s B&M store have been thanked for providing fast first aid by a shopper who tripped on a paving slab and injured herself.

Francis Davies has thanked the manager of B&M in Burnham’s Pier Street and two staff who helped her after she tripped outside of the store last Saturday (22nd June) after shopping.

“They dressed my wound up really well, and Musgrove Park Hospital commented on how well it was done. They were wonderful.”