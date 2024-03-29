Beach wardens in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow are going on service for the new holiday season today (Friday, March 29th).

The wardens are stationed at Burnham-On-Sea jetty until late September and Berrow and Brean beaches until the end of October.

The 14-strong team are on duty daily between 10am and 6pm – and are supervising beach activities, providing basic first aid, collecting car parking fees and offering general beach safety and advice.

A spokesperson adds: “Despite the current gloomy weather, Somerset Council is gearing up for the summer season on its beaches at Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean. On Friday beach wardens will return to the sands, in time for the Easter holidays and ahead of the summer season.”

Car parking is available on the beaches at Berrow and Brean with charges applicable, as reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com.