Berrow Primary Church Academy students, staff and the community are celebrating after receiving a huge £600,000 funding boost to improve the school’s facilities.

The facilities are to get a major renovation of all their classrooms and communal areas following the funding injection.

The money will ensure the children are provided with the best possible learning environments which will also involve the upgrading of their electrical infrastructure, heating and water supplies and toilet refurbishments.

The funding boost follows after the successful securing of a Department of Education Strategic School Improvement Capital Funding grant as well as funding from The Priory Learning Trust.

Headteacher Charlotte Bradley told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted with this outcome, it is a fantastic opportunity for our school.”

“This is an exciting time for Berrow and this money will allow us to improve our learning environments to ensure our children learn in safe, secure places where they can truly flourish.”

The funding boost follows news last month of the school’s glowing SIAMS report with Inspectors praising the school for their vision and modelling of ‘Lighting up a love of learning to have life in all its fullness’ and that it ‘aspires pupils to fulfil their dreams’.

The improvement work will commence at the start of April and will continue with the view of completion by 31st October.

Lisa Dadds, Director of Primary Education and Standards for TPLT, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is yet more fantastic news for Berrow Primary Church Academy which is a school on a positive journey of improvement.”

For more information about the school or a tour, please get in touch office@bpca.theplt. org.uk or on 01278 783614.