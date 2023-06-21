Tickets are on sale for Brent Knoll’s annual Music on the Green, which will be held on Saturday 22nd July.

The popular event will take place on Brent Knoll Village Green, starting at 7.30pm.

One of the organisers says: “We are thrilled to welcome back as this year’s performers the Lipinski Band featuring brothers Adam and Alex Lipinski.”

“We know this will be an evening not to be missed — this is always a great night and we are in for something really special.”

Tickets are priced just £12.50 each, with entrance for accompanied children under 14 free. There will be a bar and barbecue.

Tickets are available from Brent Knoll Community Shop or ring 01278 760308 or 760760 or email bob@flockman.com.