A fundraising afternoon of jazz music is to be held at St Bridget’s Church in Brean to help raise funds for vital upgrades.

The event will be held on Saturday 9th September at 3pm and will feature The Friendly Spirits Jazz Quartet.

A spokesperson says: “The Friendly Spirits Quartet play early swing jazz classics by the likes of Sidney Bechet, Benny Goodman, King Oliver, Django Reinhart and many more feel-good upbeat tunes from the 1920’s to the 1940’s.”

“The group features Andrew Cook on clarinet, Andy Barrett on guitar, Benjamin Modley on guitar and Tony Bevir on bass.”

Tickets are now available at £8.00 each (inclusive of interval refreshments) and are available either by calling Pat Holland on 07988 601378 or at the shop counter of Burnham-On-Sea Post Office.