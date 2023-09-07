The annual fundraising Wedmore 40/30 charity cycle ride will take place this Sunday (September 10th) raising funds for Weston Hospicecare.

The charity ride’s course takes hundreds of riders through the heart of beautiful Somerset landmarks such as Cheddar Gorge, the Mendip Hills and the Levels.

The cycle ride offers fundraisers either a 70, 40, 30 or 12-mile route and it begins and finishes at the Post and Wicket in Wedmore with routes heading north and south in a figure of eight.

Weston Hospicecare’s Chief Executive, Paul Winspear, pictured below, says: “Cheddar Gorge is the highlight of this event for me as one of the most iconic climbs in the UK. I love it. It’s very well organised by David, John, David and team. It’s for a fabulous cause too.”

Paul is no stranger to taking on fundraising activities in support of the cause which he has been CEO of since February 2017. With five Wedmore 40/30s, a RideLondon 100 and a Bantam Swoosh swim under his belt, he hopes to inspire others to get fundraising for Weston Hospicecare.

Paul adds: “The buzz at the start of the Wedmore 40/30 is great. I’ve done the full 70 miles, just the front 40, just the back 30 and last year I cycled the 12 mile family cycle with my daughter, aged 11.”

“There is a 4 mile warm up from Wedmore to Cheddar and the it’s into the Gorge and a climb onto the top of the Mendips to around 1000ft altitude. The lakes are beautiful, and the views over the Somerset Levels as one descends off the saddle of the Mendips towards Wells are break-taking. It’s a really great route!”

Paul’s role means he sees first-hand how crucial fundraising by Weston Hospicecare supporters is. He continues: “As I see every month, each contribution to our fundraising income is valuable and I’m pleased to have been able to contribute directly.”

“I like to try to set an example for others to get up and going and participate in events too! The hospice Fundraising Team are brilliant, so encouraging and there’s no pressure to raise a certain amount, every little bit helps. I’d encourage anyone thinking about taking part in a challenge event to go for it.”

It costs £5.5million each year to run the hospice with just 20% of funding coming from the government. Care given is done so free of charge. This means the hospice relies on its incredible supporters and volunteers to fund the remaining 80%.

Participants are welcome to sign up on the day and join the hundreds taking part at the Post & Wicket in Wedmore.

There is a range of route lengths to choose from:

12 miles: ‘Family Fun Ride’: this shorter fun ride is ideal for a range of abilities; a short, mainly flat route around the Somerset Levels. Ride starts at 10:30am

30 miles: ‘Ride the Levels’: you will head south of Wedmore towards Glastonbury, taking in views of the beautiful Somerset Levels. Ride starts at 10am

40 miles: ‘The Hill Climber’: ride up the iconic Cheddar Gorge, across the spectacular Mendip Hills and around Chew Valley Lake before venturing back over the Mendips to Wedmore. Ride starts at 9:30am

70 miles: ‘The Full House’: first you will ride 40 miles across the Mendips and round Chew Valley Lake. Back to Wedmore for a quick refuel, before finishing with a slightly flatter 30 miles around the Somerset Levels. Ride starts at 9am

Read more details about the event by clicking here. Participants can sign up on the day at the Post & Wicket in Wedmore.