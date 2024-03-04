Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets has welcomed a VIP visitor to its unit.

Rear Admiral Tim Lowe CBE, former Hydrographer of the Navy, paid a special visit to the unit in Burnham’s Cassis Close, pictured here.

Inspecting Officer, RAdm Tim is now the Chairman of the Somerset & Dorset Branch of the Marine Society & Sea Cadets. He inspected the cadets and presented several certificates during the evening.

RAdm Tim’s committee of fundraisers and branch members were thanked for their generous support of the local unit’s cadets over several years in their Offshore aspirations.

In the Offshore 2024 season, the branch directly helped 14 cadets – a full third of the whole ship’s company – to go offshore aboard one of the fleet of Sea Cadets Offshore vessels.

A Burnham and Highbridge Cadets Unit spokesman says: “On the night, RAdm Tim was assisted by retired Captain Karl Evans MBE. Captain Karl has just taken on the crucial role of Unit Rep on behalf of the S&D Branch meaning an even closer relationship with one of our most significant support groups in the future.”

“Captain Karl was escorted throughout the evening by our Unit President Commodore Mike Knott CBE.”

“RAdm Tim was kind enough to promote one of our newest cadets and present a selection of awards earned by cadets in recent months including two SCC Coxswain awards, some advanced RYA sailing modules and mostly importantly, three cadets with their Silver The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award certificates and uniform patches.”

“Thursday was one of the best parades we’ve held in a long time and we’d like to offer our sincere thanks to RAdm Tim and Captain Karl for giving up their evening to show so much genuine interest in the cadets and their activities. Our cadets continue to be great ambassadors for the wider Sea Cadets and their generation.”

To find out more about how to join the Somerset & Dorset Branch of the Marine Society & Sea Cadets, email info@bhseacadets.org