Organisers of the popular Playday event at Highbridge’s Apex Park have confirmed it has been cancelled this year due to a funding shortfall caused by Somerset Council’s financial pressures.

The event’s committee said in January that the event was under threat and have now confirmed the summer event won’t be going ahead.

Last year, the 2023 Apex Park Playday attracted 6,000 visitors.

Organiser Rosie Pike, pictured above with helpers and supporters, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’m afraid the committee aren’t able to run Playday this year. Somerset Council aren’t able to support it due to their financial situation.”

“It is so sad as at the end of the day it’s the children that suffer. Maybe we can return again next year.”

The Playdays are one of the largest such events in the country and they started at Apex Park in 2009.

They enable parents to have a day-off from spending their hard-earned money to keep children entertained for free during the summer holidays while encouraging families to spend quality time together in the outdoors.

Rosie added: “There’s normally over 40 free activities, all of which needs funding for the thousands of visitors who attend each year.”

The park received a Green Flag Award last year.

It comes after Somerset Council declared a financial emergency in November 2023 and has had to find millions of pounds of savings to avoid going effectively bankrupt.