Green Flags have this week been formally raised at Burnham-On-Sea’s Marine Cove gardens and Highbridge’s Apex Park after both received new awards from Keep Britain Tidy.

The two popular parks have been recognised for being “well-managed, high quality green spaces” by judges of the national scheme and can now proudly fly Keep Britain Tidy Green’s Flag for the coming year.

On Wednesday (July 26th), members of The Friends of Marine Cove and The Friends of Apex Park gathered with representatives from Somerset Council and Burnham and Highbridge Town Council for the unveiling of the 2023-2024 Green Flags, pictured here.

The news that Apex and Marine Cove has achieved the accreditation – the international quality mark for parks and green spaces – is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that care for the green space so that everyone can enjoy it.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, says: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Apex and Marine Cove in achieving a Green Flag Award.”

“Apex and Marine Cove are vital green spaces for the community in Burnham and Highbridge, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Kirsty Larkins, Director of Climate and Sustainability at Somerset Council, added: “It goes without saying that access to the countryside and parks is important for our health and wellbeing, we are also proud that our open spaces are managed to support an array of wildlife and are able to play a vital role in supporting nature’s recovery.”

Sarah Dowden, Service Director Regulatory and Operational Management at Somerset Council, said: “Each of these 10 flags honours each and every one of our dedicated staff, volunteers, and friends’ groups who all work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. We are proud to have so many wonderful award-winning green spaces for the people of Somerset to enjoy.”

A full list of Green Flag Award-winning parks and green spaces is available here. This international award, now in its fourth decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained, and has excellent visitor facilities.

The Green Flag Award Scheme (http://greenflagaward.org/) is run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, in partnership with Keep Scotland Beautiful, Keep Wales Tidy and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

The Green Flag awards were won by Burnham’s Marine Cove and Highbridge’s Apex Park in 2022.