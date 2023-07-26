Residents living near a Burnham-On-Sea road junction are calling for double yellow lines to be extended in order to boost safety.

At a Town Council meeting on Wednesday evening (July 26th), councillors considered a request for changes to the markings around the junction of St Mary’s Road and Love Lane.

A letter from an anonymous resident was considered which states: “Vehicles entering St Mary’s Road from Love Lane can’t easily see oncoming traffic due to the parked cars and there is the danger of head-on collisions.”

“Careful drivers will anticipate this and stop to allow oncoming traffic to pass. While stopped, however, there is a real danger of a rear-end collision if another vehicle enters St Mary’s Road from Love Lane due to the shortness of the double yellow lines.”

“There is a school entrance opposite the junction and pedestrian crossing nearby. Love Lane is a very busy route and especially so at school start and finish times. Some, if not all, cars parked at the Love Lane end of St Mary’s Road are parents of the schoolchildren.”

It has been proposed “that the double yellow lines be extended to offer better opportunity to see oncoming traffic and reduce the risk of rear-end collisions.“

Cllr Peter Clayton said during Wednesday’s meeting: “It’s a tricky issue. Adding more yellow lines may just move the parked vehicles further along the road, creating issues elsewhere.”

Cllr Barbara Vickers added: “I have visited the junction to take a closer look and it is very busy at some times of the day. It needs more thought.”

The council is set to discuss the junction further with Burnham Police in coming weeks to assess the safety risk and potential changes.