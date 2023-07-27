The RSPCA will be holding a two-day fundraising event at its Brent Knoll centre this weekend.

On Saturday July 29th and Sunday 30th, the North Somerset branch will host a pop-up shop at its centre in Brent Road from 11am to 3pm on both days.

It will include stalls selling bric-a-brac, books, pet accessories and refreshments to help raise funds for maintaining the animal centre.

The North Somerset branch is a separate registered charity to the national RSPCA and so says it relies on support from the local community. Its work includes helping animals await rehoming and ensures they are looked after in the area.

A spokesperson adds: “Come along to our Summer Pop-Up Shop to purchase bargains galore and enjoy refreshments and cakes in the summer sun!”

“Entry and car parking are free and we will have lots on offer, from pet accessories, bric-a-brac, clothing, books, puzzles and games – so come along and have a browse! All monies raised will go to supporting the animals in our care.”

The Brent Knoll RSPCA Centre is also inviting local people to donate their soft toys for pets during the weekend.