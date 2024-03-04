Dozens of the UK’s top land yachting enthusiasts will be heading to Brean beach this month when the British Land Yachting Championships return.

The two-day National Land Yachting Regatta, hosted by Brean Land Yacht Club, will be held on Friday March 22nd and continues on Saturday March 23rd.

Club spokesman Derek George told Burnham-On-Sea.com: ”It promises to be a great weekend – we will have participants from across the country taking part providing the weather is kind to us.”

“All will be welcome to pop along and see the action – it is always a great sight to see.”

The land yachts are powered along the beach at speeds of up to 55mph when there are brisk onshore winds.

 
