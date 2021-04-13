A new swimming pool offering lessons and classes for babies and toddlers has opened this week near Burnham-On-Sea.

The new Somerset Swim School facilities at Mill Batch Farm Pool in East Brent will serve young families in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area plus further afield.

A year ago, Julia, the owner of Somerset Swim School, lost both her pools that she used for her classes when they closed due to the Covid pandemic.

As their futures were unclear, she began looking for another venue and then decided to build her own pool when she couldn’t find anything suitable.

Her dream has been realised this week with the opening of her own pool at Mill Batch Farm, a dedicated pool for baby and toddler swim classes.

Julia has nearly 400 young swimmers coming to classes six days a week.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Having lost both my pools last year it really was a case of giving up teaching or finding a way.”

“I’ve been so lucky to be able to build my dream pool over the last nine months and have had an incredible team to work with to get everything just right.”

“It was so important to me to have a purpose-built facility that is perfect for families with babies and young children.”

“My swim school has grown from six toddlers in 2010 to nearly 400 babies and toddlers a week now.” For more details, see here.