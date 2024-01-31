The owner of a Burnham-On-Sea pizza takeaway is this week celebrating after being awarded the title of ‘best in Somerset’.

Haverslice in Burnham’s Love Lane has been named ‘best pizza takeaway in Somerset’ in the fifth annual European Enterprise Awards.

Haverslice’s George Havercroft says the award is a “super proud moment” and he thanked his loyal customers and “fantastic team” of staff.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, Haverslice acquired Treats Pizza in Burnham’s Love Lane last March and has since continued to grow.

“It is lovely recognition for all the hard work of the whole team during a very busy year, ” adds George.

“We take pride in the quality and freshness of our pizza ingredients to deliver something special to our local customers. A lot of work goes into preparing our food and ensuring they are of a top standard.”

“With rising costs to run a business like this over the past year, it has been challenging at times but we have always maintained value for money for customers and this award is greatly appreciated.”

Haverslice Pizzas was launched by George and Kate Havercroft during the first lockdown of 2020 and offered local people a takeaway service during the early days of the pandemic.

After eventually outgrowing their kitchen after serving up their pizzas from several converted horseboxes, as reported here, George opened a new store in Berrow in 2022.

Pictured: Top, Haverslice’s George Havercroft; Above – George started the business in a converted horsebox