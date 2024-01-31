Council tax bills in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge will rise by 23% this year after an increase was approved by Town Councillors last night (Tuesday, January 30th).

Members of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council voted in favour of a proposal to raise the council’s total budget for the coming year to £953,000 this year from £768,500 last year in order to maintain public services.

The council agreed a £27.31 per year increase on Band D properties to £143.41, up from £116.10 last year.

The increase comes as the Town Council has been under pressure to set aside funding to maintain public services due to Somerset Council declaring a financial emergency and having to find £100m of savings to avoid going effectively bankrupt.

Cllr Ganesh Gudka, chairman of the Town Council’s finance committee, said the council had to add a “substantial amount” to its budget to keep public services running including contributing to a new ‘highways steward’ to maintain local roads, and funds for play area repairs.

He added that the precept increase is “one of the lowest increases across Somerset as many towns are having to raise their council taxes.”

Councillors unanimously voted in favour of the increase. Cllr Mike Murphy said he was only “reluctantly” supporting the rise. “As we all are,” added Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard.

Cllr Gudka added that are schemes available in Somerset to help those suffering financial hardship.

Councillors decided against taking funds from the £370,000 set aside in its reserves due to a recommendation that councils should maintain 3-6 months of running costs.