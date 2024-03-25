Two senior members of Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club have been recognised for their service to the sport with county awards.

A special presentation evening was held at the Burnham club on Friday (March 22nd) where awards were given by Somerset LTA Chair Andy Fay.

Poo Jenkins received a Life Time Achievement Award for over 40 years of service to the Avenue.

And the club’s coach Tim Seymour received an award for Development Coach of the Year for Somerset.

Poo said: “I’m very honoured to have received this award – I love tennis, it’s been in my family for decades. My father was assistant referee at Wimbledon for 13 years.”

During her time at the club, Poo has had many roles as a referee, chair, secretary, county secretary and she is currertly President. “The Avenue is such a wonderful club with so many friendly, dedicated people,” she adds.

Tim said receiving the Development Coach of the Year for Somerset is a “great honour”. The award recognises his work as head coach at Bridgwater Tennis Club and Burnham’s Avenue Tennis Club as well as his role on the Somerset LTA Council.

Somerset LTA Chair Andy Fay said Poo and Tim are both great supporters of tennis in the county and thanked them both for their service.

Pictured: Left to right: Club coach Tim Seymour, Somerset LTA Chair Andy Fay and club President Poo Jenkins