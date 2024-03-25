A pub near Burnham-On-Sea is celebrating being named the best pub in Somerset for a sixth time.

The Crossways Inn in West Huntspill has won the top 2024 county award from CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale) after impressing the judges with its range and quality of real ales and service.

The historic pub’s owner, Steve Dean, pictured, is celebrating after receiving the news of being named Somerset’s top pub.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Steve said: “We are honoured to have won this award once again! It’s fantastic to win and to get the recognition for all the work that goes ino running a real community pub.”

“We pride ourselves on our range of real ales that are very well cared for and looked after to ensure a fantastic pint every time. We thank our many loyal customers for all their support.”

The pub has been Somerset CAMRA‘s Branch Pub of the Year for 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 and now in 2024.

The Crossways Inn dates back to around the 17th century. Its location would have made it a calling stage for coaches and carriages.