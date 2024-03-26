The winners of the 2024 Somerset Business Awards were announced at a glittering gala dinner and presentation at the Winter Gardens Pavilion in Weston on Friday (March 22nd).
Nearly 400 business people from across Somerset attended the gala evening, which was organised by Somerset Chamber of Commerce and hosted by Global and Heart FM broadcast journalist, Cormac MacMahon.
This year was the 19th anniversary of the awards and Somerset Chamber Chief Executive, Emma Rawlings, said the quality of entries had again been incredible and thanked everyone who had supported the awards.
She said: “We have some amazing businesses in Somerset and it was fantastic to be able to honour just some of their achievements. We know many have faced some extremely challenging trading conditions again this last 12 months, so it was encouraging to hear about the successes of our finalists and winners and to be able to help them celebrate through the awards.”
Albert Goodman was again the main sponsor of the awards, with winners coming from Bridgwater, Taunton, Weston-super-Mare, Midsomer Norton, Frome, Yeovil, Highbridge and
Curry Rivel. The other sponsors were Newsquest and Global.
Michael Cahill, a Partner at Albert Goodman, said: “This is our fourteenth year as main sponsor and we have seen some excellent businesses enter the awards and then go on to even greater things. The awards are a fantastic celebration of the very best of Somerset business and entering helps to boost your profile, boost staff morale and ultimately boost your business.”
2024 Somerset Business Awards winners:
- Small Business of the Year (turnover up to £0.5 million) sponsored by Gather Technology Ltd
Talking Stick Digital, Bridgwater
Runners-up: ARK at Egwood CIC, Merriott and Little Kickers (North and Mid Somerset),
Weston-super-Mare
- Medium Business of the Year (turnover up to £6 million) sponsored by Higos Insurance Services
Family Adventures Group, Bridgwater
Runners-up: Filbert’s Fine Foods Ltd, West Pennard and Netitude Ltd, Frome
- Large Business of the Year (turnover over £6 million) sponsored by Stephens Scown
Bridgwater and Taunton College, Bridgwater
Runners-up: Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton and Synertec, Wellington
- Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year Award Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare
Runners-up: Mark One Consultants, Yeovil and Summerfield Developments, Taunton
- Best Use of Digital Technology Award sponsored by Teapot Creative
Somerset County Cricket Club, Taunton
Runners-up: Glastonbury Abbey, Glastonbury and Mark One Consultants, Yeovil
- Charity of the Year Award sponsored by Clarke Willmott
SWALLOW Charity, Midsomer Norton
Runners-up: bibic, Langport and It’s in the Bag Cancer Support, North Somerset
- Employer of the Year sponsored by Blossom HR
Netitude Ltd, Frome
Runners-up: Poolbridge Accountancy Limited, Highbridge and Singer Instruments,
Roadwater
- Investing in Somerset Award sponsored by Hinkley Point C
Battens Solicitors, Yeovil
Runners-up: Bridgwater & Taunton College, Bridgwater and The Ascot Group, Weston-super-Mare
- Start-up of the Year Award sponsored by Westcotts
Wessex Pop-Up Coldrooms Ltd, Curry Rivel
Runners-up: Milton and Chambers, Wellington and Our Precious Earth, Minehead
- Apprentice of the Year Award sponsored by Weston College
Poolbridge Accountancy Limited – Chloe Smith, Highbridge
Runners-up:
SBA CIC – Natasha Margetts, Langport and Turnbull Infrastructure and Utilities
– Ryan Jones, Bridgwater
- Environmental and Sustainability Award sponsored by Gravity
Lendology CIC, Taunton
Runners-up: Cookswood Development – Lomax Design and Build, Stoke St Michael and
Zebra EM, Taunton
- Service Excellence Award sponsored by Porter Dodson
Family Adventures Group, Bridgwater
Runners-up: Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton and West Country Drainage Services Ltd,
Burrowbridge
- Manufacturing and Engineering Award sponsored by Leonardo UK
Electrified Automation, Bridgwater
Runners-up: Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton and Teklagraf Ltd, Weston-super-Mare
- Business Resilience and Growth Award sponsored by Barclays UK
Family Adventures Group, Bridgwater
Runners-up: ARK at Egwood CIC, Merriott and Purplex Marketing, Weston-super-Mare