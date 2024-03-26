The winners of the 2024 Somerset Business Awards were announced at a glittering gala dinner and presentation at the Winter Gardens Pavilion in Weston on Friday (March 22nd).

Nearly 400 business people from across Somerset attended the gala evening, which was organised by Somerset Chamber of Commerce and hosted by Global and Heart FM broadcast journalist, Cormac MacMahon.

This year was the 19th anniversary of the awards and Somerset Chamber Chief Executive, Emma Rawlings, said the quality of entries had again been incredible and thanked everyone who had supported the awards.

She said: “We have some amazing businesses in Somerset and it was fantastic to be able to honour just some of their achievements. We know many have faced some extremely challenging trading conditions again this last 12 months, so it was encouraging to hear about the successes of our finalists and winners and to be able to help them celebrate through the awards.”

Albert Goodman was again the main sponsor of the awards, with winners coming from Bridgwater, Taunton, Weston-super-Mare, Midsomer Norton, Frome, Yeovil, Highbridge and

Curry Rivel. The other sponsors were Newsquest and Global.

Michael Cahill, a Partner at Albert Goodman, said: “This is our fourteenth year as main sponsor and we have seen some excellent businesses enter the awards and then go on to even greater things. The awards are a fantastic celebration of the very best of Somerset business and entering helps to boost your profile, boost staff morale and ultimately boost your business.”

2024 Somerset Business Awards winners:

Small Business of the Year (turnover up to £0.5 million) sponsored by Gather Technology Ltd

Talking Stick Digital, Bridgwater

Runners-up: ARK at Egwood CIC, Merriott and Little Kickers (North and Mid Somerset),

Weston-super-Mare

Talking Stick Digital, Bridgwater Runners-up: ARK at Egwood CIC, Merriott and Little Kickers (North and Mid Somerset), Weston-super-Mare Medium Business of the Year (turnover up to £6 million) sponsored by Higos Insurance Services

Family Adventures Group, Bridgwater

Runners-up: Filbert’s Fine Foods Ltd, West Pennard and Netitude Ltd, Frome

Family Adventures Group, Bridgwater Runners-up: Filbert’s Fine Foods Ltd, West Pennard and Netitude Ltd, Frome Large Business of the Year (turnover over £6 million) sponsored by Stephens Scown

Bridgwater and Taunton College, Bridgwater

Runners-up: Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton and Synertec, Wellington

Runners-up: Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton and Synertec, Wellington Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year Award Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare

Runners-up: Mark One Consultants, Yeovil and Summerfield Developments, Taunton

Runners-up: Mark One Consultants, Yeovil and Summerfield Developments, Taunton Best Use of Digital Technology Award sponsored by Teapot Creative

Somerset County Cricket Club, Taunton

Runners-up: Glastonbury Abbey, Glastonbury and Mark One Consultants, Yeovil

Somerset County Cricket Club, Taunton Runners-up: Glastonbury Abbey, Glastonbury and Mark One Consultants, Yeovil Charity of the Year Award sponsored by Clarke Willmott

SWALLOW Charity, Midsomer Norton

Runners-up: bibic, Langport and It’s in the Bag Cancer Support, North Somerset

SWALLOW Charity, Midsomer Norton Runners-up: bibic, Langport and It’s in the Bag Cancer Support, North Somerset Employer of the Year sponsored by Blossom HR

Netitude Ltd, Frome

Runners-up: Poolbridge Accountancy Limited, Highbridge and Singer Instruments,

Roadwater

Netitude Ltd, Frome Runners-up: Poolbridge Accountancy Limited, Highbridge and Singer Instruments, Roadwater Investing in Somerset Award sponsored by Hinkley Point C

Battens Solicitors, Yeovil

Runners-up: Bridgwater & Taunton College, Bridgwater and The Ascot Group, Weston-super-Mare

Battens Solicitors, Yeovil Runners-up: Bridgwater & Taunton College, Bridgwater and The Ascot Group, Weston-super-Mare Start-up of the Year Award sponsored by Westcotts

Wessex Pop-Up Coldrooms Ltd, Curry Rivel

Runners-up: Milton and Chambers, Wellington and Our Precious Earth, Minehead

Wessex Pop-Up Coldrooms Ltd, Curry Rivel Runners-up: Milton and Chambers, Wellington and Our Precious Earth, Minehead Apprentice of the Year Award sponsored by Weston College

Poolbridge Accountancy Limited – Chloe Smith, Highbridge

Runners-up:

SBA CIC – Natasha Margetts, Langport and Turnbull Infrastructure and Utilities

– Ryan Jones, Bridgwater

Poolbridge Accountancy Limited – Chloe Smith, Highbridge Runners-up: SBA CIC – Natasha Margetts, Langport and Turnbull Infrastructure and Utilities – Ryan Jones, Bridgwater Environmental and Sustainability Award sponsored by Gravity

Lendology CIC, Taunton

Runners-up: Cookswood Development – Lomax Design and Build, Stoke St Michael and

Zebra EM, Taunton

Lendology CIC, Taunton Runners-up: Cookswood Development – Lomax Design and Build, Stoke St Michael and Zebra EM, Taunton Service Excellence Award sponsored by Porter Dodson

Family Adventures Group, Bridgwater

Runners-up: Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton and West Country Drainage Services Ltd,

Burrowbridge

Family Adventures Group, Bridgwater Runners-up: Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton and West Country Drainage Services Ltd, Burrowbridge Manufacturing and Engineering Award sponsored by Leonardo UK

Electrified Automation, Bridgwater

Runners-up: Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton and Teklagraf Ltd, Weston-super-Mare

Electrified Automation, Bridgwater Runners-up: Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton and Teklagraf Ltd, Weston-super-Mare Business Resilience and Growth Award sponsored by Barclays UK

Family Adventures Group, Bridgwater

Runners-up: ARK at Egwood CIC, Merriott and Purplex Marketing, Weston-super-Mare