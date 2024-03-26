Somerset Business Awards 2024 winners

The winners of the 2024 Somerset Business Awards were announced at a glittering gala dinner and presentation at the Winter Gardens Pavilion in Weston on Friday (March 22nd).

Nearly 400 business people from across Somerset attended the gala evening, which was organised by Somerset Chamber of Commerce and hosted by Global and Heart FM broadcast journalist, Cormac MacMahon.

This year was the 19th anniversary of the awards and Somerset Chamber Chief Executive, Emma Rawlings, said the quality of entries had again been incredible and thanked everyone who had supported the awards.

She said: “We have some amazing businesses in Somerset and it was fantastic to be able to honour just some of their achievements. We know many have faced some extremely challenging trading conditions again this last 12 months, so it was encouraging to hear about the successes of our finalists and winners and to be able to help them celebrate through the awards.”

Albert Goodman was again the main sponsor of the awards, with winners coming from Bridgwater, Taunton, Weston-super-Mare, Midsomer Norton, Frome, Yeovil, Highbridge and
Curry Rivel. The other sponsors were Newsquest and Global.

Michael Cahill, a Partner at Albert Goodman, said: “This is our fourteenth year as main sponsor and we have seen some excellent businesses enter the awards and then go on to even greater things. The awards are a fantastic celebration of the very best of Somerset business and entering helps to boost your profile, boost staff morale and ultimately boost your business.”

2024 Somerset Business Awards winners:

  • Small Business of the Year (turnover up to £0.5 million) sponsored by Gather Technology Ltd
    Talking Stick Digital, Bridgwater
    Runners-up: ARK at Egwood CIC, Merriott and Little Kickers (North and Mid Somerset),
    Weston-super-Mare
  • Medium Business of the Year (turnover up to £6 million) sponsored by Higos Insurance Services
    Family Adventures Group, Bridgwater
    Runners-up: Filbert’s Fine Foods Ltd, West Pennard and Netitude Ltd, Frome
  • Large Business of the Year (turnover over £6 million) sponsored by Stephens Scown
    Bridgwater and Taunton College, Bridgwater
    Runners-up: Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton and Synertec, Wellington
  • Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year Award Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare
    Runners-up: Mark One Consultants, Yeovil and Summerfield Developments, Taunton
  • Best Use of Digital Technology Award sponsored by Teapot Creative
    Somerset County Cricket Club, Taunton
    Runners-up: Glastonbury Abbey, Glastonbury and Mark One Consultants, Yeovil
  • Charity of the Year Award sponsored by Clarke Willmott
    SWALLOW Charity, Midsomer Norton
    Runners-up: bibic, Langport and It’s in the Bag Cancer Support, North Somerset
  • Employer of the Year sponsored by Blossom HR
    Netitude Ltd, Frome
    Runners-up: Poolbridge Accountancy Limited, Highbridge and Singer Instruments,
    Roadwater
  • Investing in Somerset Award sponsored by Hinkley Point C
    Battens Solicitors, Yeovil
    Runners-up: Bridgwater &amp; Taunton College, Bridgwater and The Ascot Group, Weston-super-Mare
  • Start-up of the Year Award sponsored by Westcotts
    Wessex Pop-Up Coldrooms Ltd, Curry Rivel
    Runners-up: Milton and Chambers, Wellington and Our Precious Earth, Minehead
  • Apprentice of the Year Award sponsored by Weston College
    Poolbridge Accountancy Limited – Chloe Smith, Highbridge
    Runners-up:
    SBA CIC – Natasha Margetts, Langport and Turnbull Infrastructure and Utilities
    – Ryan Jones, Bridgwater
  • Environmental and Sustainability Award sponsored by Gravity
    Lendology CIC, Taunton
    Runners-up: Cookswood Development – Lomax Design and Build, Stoke St Michael and
    Zebra EM, Taunton
  • Service Excellence Award sponsored by Porter Dodson
    Family Adventures Group, Bridgwater
    Runners-up: Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton and West Country Drainage Services Ltd,
    Burrowbridge
  • Manufacturing and Engineering Award sponsored by Leonardo UK
    Electrified Automation, Bridgwater
    Runners-up: Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton and Teklagraf Ltd, Weston-super-Mare
  • Business Resilience and Growth Award sponsored by Barclays UK
    Family Adventures Group, Bridgwater
    Runners-up: ARK at Egwood CIC, Merriott and Purplex Marketing, Weston-super-Mare

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: