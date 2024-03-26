Huntspill and Highbridge Scouts raised almost £1,000 during their successful Easter Fair at the weekened.

The event was held on Sunday (March 24th) at Highbridge Community Hall in Market Street, raising funds for the Scout group.

“There was an Easter egg hunt, cake sale, bunny toss, Easter hat competition, tin can alley, key ring crafting and more,” says a spokesperson.

The Scouts also thanked several businesses for sponsoring the Fair: Maisey’s, Create you, Theo’s Barbers, K9 Grooming, Barneys, Sandra’s Hair, Sopha, Swift Electrical, Burnham window cleaner, Lowes pottery painting and Trev’s Local.