West Huntspill miniature railway raised hundreds of pounds for charity by offering family train rides during a popular fundraising day at the weekend.

The track at the Memorial Ground in New Road, West Huntspill behind the cricket club was open on Sunday March 24th to raise funds for Marie Curie Cancer Care.

“We had a great turnout of families and are delighted to have raised a superb sum of £631 for Marie Curie Cancer Care,” says the club’s Roger Flower. “Our thanks go to everyone who came along for their support.”

The track is now open to the public for family train rides each Sunday afternoon from Easter Day onwards from 2-4.30pm, weather permiting, through to Halloween.

“We very much look forward to welcoming families along over the Spring and summer to give us their support.”