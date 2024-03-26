Proposals for a five-day continental street market on Burnham-On-Sea seafront have been withdrawn by the company, the Town Council announced this week.

Plans for the new market had been debated by town councillors in January this year, however Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Town Clerk gave an update at the Town Improvements Committee on Monday (March 25th).

The outdoor market would have sold international hot food, fresh food and crafts. The market is currently held in several towns, including Weymouth, and previously in Weston.

The Town Clerk told Monday’s meeting: “The company has withdrawn the request to hold the market this year and will be back in touch next year if they would like to go ahead.”

The Town Council agreed in January to hold talks with the operator to see whether the market could be held during September and ask for it not to sell products sold by Burnham’s existing shops following concerns from several Burnham retailers about the event adversely hitting their trade if it were held at the height of the summer season.

The operator also proposed a 12-day international-themed market for the seafront in 2022 which was turned down by councillors and then made a further application for a four-day market later in 2022 which was also turned down.