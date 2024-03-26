An apprentice hairdresser from Burnham-On-Sea has won a top award at a national hairdressing competition.

Rosie MacBeth, 17, a former pupil of King Alfred School Academy, started her professional apprenticeship in September 2023 at West College and is currently in year 1 of a 2 year programme and is doing her apprenticeship at No 1 Regent Street Hair Salon in Burnham.

Rosie has won her category of level 2 styling, Boho theme, in the national finals of Concept Hair 2024. Despite over 2,500 entries, Rosie made it down to the final 6 in her category.



“It was an absolute honour and an amazing opportunity to even be chosen, let alone make the final six and then go ahead and win it!” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

She adds that she was “thrilled to take part and be surrounded by so many talented students – and also be seen by many incredible sponsors and judges including L’Oreal Professional, Alan Howard, Denman Professional, Diva Pro, Wahl Professional, WIG, The fellowship for British Hairdressing, HTCI Platform and VTCT.”



“I would like to thank my sister Chloe for being a model for the day and my tutor Julie Schoner for her support and encouragement.”

Rosie won several prizes including a year’s membership to the fellowship of British hairdressing and has been invited back to another major event later this year to showcase her hair design.