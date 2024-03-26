New speed indicator devices are set to return to roadsides in Burnham-On-Sea next month in an effort to reduce speeding and increase safety.

Burnham and Highbridge Town-Council has said this week that the devices, which flash up the speed of passing vehicles with a green or red message depending on whether the speed limit has been exceeded, will be used to raise awareness of speed.

The speed indicator devices (SIDs) will be installed along Burnham’s Berrow Road, as pictured here, and Stoddens Road.

Cllr James Warren said on Monday (March 25th): “We have received the authorisation needed from Somerset Council to install the SIDS onto lampposts within Burnham and Highbridge.”

“On Tuesday 2nd April the Town Council Rangers will be commencing the instalment of the SIDS. This will be carried out in 2-week intervals, starting at Stoddens Road and Berrow Road.”

Cllr Barbara Vickers said at Monday’s meeting: “I am very pleased to see these going ahead. I think this is good timing with the holidays coming up. I hope we can get them installed in Marine Drive and Frank Foley Way soon where there are some serious speed issues.”

It also comes as 20mph flashing signs are being installed outside schools in Burnham and Highbridge to increase safety.

In 2021, we reported here that speeds of 100mph had been clocked along Burnham’s Frank Foley Parkway by one of the Speed Indiactor Devices. The council passed on the data to Burnham-On-Sea Police and extra mobile speed enforcement checks were undertaken.