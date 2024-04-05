New speed indicator devices have this week returned to roadsides in Burnham-On-Sea in an effort to reduce speeding and increase safety.

The speed indicator devices (SIDs) have been installed along Burnham’s Berrow Road and Stoddens Road, as pictured here.

Burnham and Highbridge Town-Council said the devices, which flash up the speed of passing vehicles with a green or red message depending on whether the speed limit has been exceeded, are being used to raise awareness of speed.

Cllr James Warren said at a recent town council meeting: “We have received the authorisation needed from Somerset Council to install the SIDs onto lampposts within Burnham and Highbridge.”

“The Town Council Rangers are commencing the instalment of the SIDS. This will be carried out in 2-week intervals, starting at Stoddens Road and Berrow Road.”

Cllr Barbara Vickers welcomed the news: “I am very pleased to see these going ahead. I think this is good timing with the holidays. I hope we can get them installed in Marine Drive and Frank Foley Way soon where there are some serious speed issues.”

In 2021, we reported here that speeds of 100mph had been clocked along Burnham’s Frank Foley Parkway by one of the Speed Indiactor Devices.

The council passed on the data to Burnham-On-Sea Police and extra mobile speed enforcement checks were undertaken.