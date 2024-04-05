Following the creation of the new unitary Somerset Council a number of changes have been made to the way town centre roads in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge will be closed for events.

The changes could have originally cost each event several hundred pounds, but Burnham’s Chamber of Trade brought together several groups who require road closures and, along with the backing of the Town Council, a single application was put in for all of the events, saving the events and local taxpayers money.

The road closures included in this new order include:

Saturday 13th April 2024 0600—2100 Burnham-on-Sea Classic Car & Vintage Vehicle Display

Victoria Street, Burnham

High Street, Burnham

Vicarage Street, Burnham

Regent Street, Burnham

Princess Street, Burnham

Chapel Street, Burnham

College Street, Burnham

South Street, Burnham

Cottage Row, Burnham

George Street, Burnham

Unnamed Road leaving from High Street to Freemason’s Car Park

Sunday 9th June 2024 1030—2000 Highbridge Live!

Market Street, Highbridge (from Bank Street to Market Terrace)

Sunday 4th August 2024 0900-1800 – Burnham-on-Sea Chamber of Trade event

High Street, Burnham (from College Street to Regent Street)

Chapel Street, Burnham

Saturday 31st August 2024 0800-1800 – BOSFest

Victoria Street, Burnham (from Vicarage Street to Princess Street)

Princess Street, Burnham (from Victoria Street to the Princess Theatre car park)

Sunday 3rd November 2024 1630-2000 – Burnham-on-Sea Annual Grand Fireworks Display

The Esplanade, Burnham (from Adam Street to Pier Street)

South Esplanade, Burnham (from Pier Street to the B&M Car Park Entrance)

Pier Street, Burnham

Saturday 16th November 2024 1400-1900 – Highbridge Christmas Lights Switch On Extravaganza

Market Street, Highbridge

Saturday 23rd November 2024 0600-2100 – Burnham-on-Sea Christmas Light Switch on

Victoria Street, Burnham

High Street, Burnham (from Regent Street to College Street)

Regent Street, Burnham

Princess Street, Burnham (from Victoria Street to The Princes Theatre car park)

Chapel Street

George Street

A Burnham-on-Sea Chamber of Trade spokesperson said: “Working together we are able to ensure that these popular events can continue in Burnham and Highbridge. Previously road closures had been implemented using a very old piece of legislation called the Town and Police Clauses Act, however the new unitary authority have decided that events of this type going forward should be implemented using the Road Traffic Regulation Act instead.”

“Closing the roads under the road traffic act offers greater protections, but can at times seem less flexible than the way roads had been closed previously. Unlike previous restrictions letters will not be delivered to residents and local businesses, instead relying on signage in the lead up to each event. The most important thing however is ensuring that the events in town happen safely and with as little disruption as possible.”

“Unlike the previous restrictions put in place for the town centre there are also parking restrictions being applied alongside the closures. This will hopefully prevent instances where cars have become ‘trapped’ by the set up of the events. NSL, Somerset Council’s parking contractor will be on hand during many of the events, so we do ask that people take time to look our for signage in order to avoid receiving parking fines.”

“Restrictions for all of the towns events are kept in place only as long as necessary and we’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who puts up with some of the inconveniences caused by events happening within our town centres”.

“We thank the Town Council for their funding of these closures and the hard work of Somerset Council for their assistance in transitioning to these new road closures. We look forward to a great year of safe events that bring many thousands of visitors into our town centres.”

Eat:Festivals also have closures for their own events on:

25th May & 26th October 2024 0700-1900

College Street, Burnham

Victoria Street, Burnham

Chapel Street, Burnham

Princess Street, Burnham

High Street Burnham

Regent Street, Burnham

A copy of the Traffic Regulation Orders and their associated plans can be viewed at www.somerset.gov.uk/tro . Details of alternative routes where available can be found at www.one.network