Crafters in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area will be able to browse a wide range of crafting supplies during a special event in Highbridge today (Saturday, 6th April).

The event will take place from 11am–2pm at Highbridge Community Hall in the town’s Market Street.

“Stalls will include fabrics, patterns, fat quarters, craft books, wool, card making, beading, jewellery findings, vinyl crafts and acrylics, embossing and dies, clay, decoupage and lots lots more,” says a spokesperson.

“This will be a crafters related destashes sale – come and stock up on all your craft supplies at bargain prices.”

Refreshments and a raffle will be held with free entry. Contact burnham1@tiscali.co.uk for more details.