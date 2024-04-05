Volunteers are being sought to help Sedgemoor Conservation Volunteers and Berrow Conservation Group with work to manage the sand dunes at Berrow on Sunday 7th April.

The work will include cutting and burning, weather permitting, of sea-buckthorn regrowth in the central grassland area.

A spokesman says: “Somerset County Council own and operate the Nature Reserve and provide the insurance cover, but to comply, we ask that those under 12 be accompanied by an adult. We supply protective gear where required as well as tools and training.”

“Please wear suitable work clothes and bring boots or Wellies, waterproofs, drinks and lunch. We meet at 10.30am and aim to finish about 4.00pm – but come and go as you are able.”

Volunteers will meet at the small car park opposite John Fowler’s Sandy Glade Caravan Park.