The team who run Berrow Village Hall are celebrating after receiving a huge grant funding boost to enable a programme of upgrades.

The Hinkley Point Community Fund has awarded a grant of £31,513 and the Bernard Sunley Foundation has given £5,000 for a series of improvements.

David Stickels, a Trustee and Director at Berrow Village Hall, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “As a group of four trustees we have been speaking to our users to determine priorities for the hall. We identified four areas for improvement.”

“The first was to replace the flat roof as it was causing damp in parts of the hall, the second was to install a sound system which would include an induction loop for many of our users, the third was to replace all our lighting with LED lights having installed the solar panels last year and fourth to improve the pathways around the hall for our wheelchair users and those with mobility aids. This would come at a cost of £40,000.”

He says the team was “delighted” this week to learn of the funding from the Hinkley Point Community fund and the Bernard Sunley Foundation.

He adds: “The balance will come from our village hall lottery. This means that work can start immediately and the sound system is being installed next Monday!”

“As Trustees we are delighted and thankful for the support from Hinkley and Bernard Sunley which means we can complete our improvement programme in the next couple of months.”

