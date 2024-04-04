A special painting has this week been unveiled to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Burnham-On-Sea’s twinning with the town of Fritzlar in Germany.

Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor, Cllr Mayor Lesley Millard, unveiled the artwork at Burnham Community Centre on Thursday evening (April 4th), attended by members of the town’s Fritzlar Twinning Society.

Keith Hay, Chair of Burnham and Highbridge Fritzlar Twinning Society, said the painting – a panoramic view of Fritzlar in 1903 by artist Burkhard Nieberg – had been presented to Burnham by the German town to mark three decades of the twinning.

“The painting was presented by our German friends during their visit last year after being delayed because of the pandemic,” he said.

“We wanted to share it with the community and, following the unveiling by the Mayor, it is now on permanent public display. Lesley warmly welcomed our guests from Fritzlar when they visited last year after a five-year absence due to the pandemic.”

He adds: “We are now looking forward to travelling to Germany in June to celebrate our 35th Anniversary.”

Pictured: Top – Vice Chair Dennis Davey, Pauline Knight, Chair Keith Hay, Chair of Community Centre Ken Hindle, Mayor Lesley Millard, Gillian Lyne, Lyn Chick and Penelope Jackson (Photos Burnham-On-Sea.com & Mike Lang)

