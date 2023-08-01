An experienced surveyor and agricultural valuer in Burnham-On-Sea is this week celebrating two decades with property partnership Greenslade Taylor Hunt.

Robert Stone MRICS FAAV joined the firm’s predecessor organisation, J.H. Palmer & Sons, as a trainee straight from Harper Adams Agricultural College where he studied Rural Enterprise and Land Management.

He has worked his way up from a raw recruit and now is an Agricultural Partner following his appointment to the role earlier this year.

Richard Webber, Chairman of GTH, said: “Rob is an extremely well regarded and dedicated professional who has developed a strong following in the agricultural community in which he practises. On behalf of the firm, I’d like to wish him many congratulations on his 20-year anniversary.”

Robert says he enjoys the variety and challenges his position provides.

“You never know what the next phone call will be or what will come across your desk – planning or a farm sale. It’s never monotonous. It’s great if you like a challenge,” said Robert.

He enjoys putting the knowledge he has gained as a Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and as a Fellow of the Association of Agricultural Valuers to use for his large number of agricultural clients.

As well as his professional expertise he can draw on personal knowledge thanks to his farming background growing up on his family’s sheep and beef farm in South Wales.

Robert is based at GTH’s Burnham-On-Sea office and his work takes him across Somerset and South Wales.

Over the years he has seen how technology has changed the pace of the working world – letters now replaced by emails, and photos sent off for developing now instantly available on a digital device.

One thing that has remained unchanging is the variety of the work, which Robert relishes.

In his spare time Robert enjoys watching rugby and is a keen runner, having taken part in the London Marathon in the past.