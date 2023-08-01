Burnham-On-Sea Bowling Club has presented a cheque to the town’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search & Rescue following a recent open day.

The event attracted scores of people and raised a total sum of £300 for BARB Search & Rescue towards its life-saving work along our coastline.

“After a successful open and charity day, we are pleased to donate these funds to BARB, a really good local charity who do such great work in the Burnham area,” said Don Bridges, Club Chairman, who presented the cheque with Richard Luscombe, Club Captain.

A BARB spokesperson thanked the group for their support and added: “As a small, independent local charity we rely on donations like this and are really grateful for the Bowling Club’s continued support.”