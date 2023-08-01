The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain, gusty winds and potential thunderstorms in the region today (Wednesday, August 2nd).

Forecasters say heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected during the day with a warning in place for the region from 9am until 7pm.

“Where they do develop they could be slow-moving and persistent with as much as 20-25 mm of rain falling within an hour and possibly 40 mm in 2-3 hours in a few places,” says a spokesperson.

“Lightning and hail may be additional hazards.”

