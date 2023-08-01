A community cafe in Burnham-On-Sea has announced plans to host a new Digital Cafe that aims to help residents get online and feel more confident using technology such as smartphones, tablets and laptops.

The first session will take place on Wednesday, August 16th at 10am at The Waffle Hub which is based inside Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church in College Street.

Liz Bennett, who runs The Waffle Hub at the church, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s really exciting to be able to add a free support service from our community cafe to help anyone who may need assistance with using a phone, tablet or laptop.”

“When we first opened The Waffle Hub [pictured above with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor] we knew that we wanted to offer support to people who needed some help with their skills and confidence using technology and the internet.”

”So to be able to partner with Spark iT to provide that help less than a year after opening is an achievement we’re very proud of.”

“I would invite anyone who feels like they would like some assistance with using a phone, tablet or laptop to come along and speak to one of the Digital Champions on hand.”

“There will be someone available to answer questions on everything from IT skills, filling out online forms, online shopping, ordering prescriptions, connecting with friends and family and more.”

“There’s no such thing as a ‘silly question’ so I’d really encourage people to come along and have a chat about all things digital.”

“We will be providing free WiFi and there will be tablets and laptops available for those who do not have one of their own or who would prefer to use one at the venue.”

The Digital Cafe will run every Wednesday from 10am as part of Spark iT, a Spark Somerset project that is committed to getting the county’s residents confident using technology to ensure they don’t feel left behind by a move towards digital.

Melissa Lewis, Digital Inclusion Area Coordinator for Spark Somerset, adds: “I’m thrilled to be leading the expansion of the Spark iT project into Burnham-On-Sea and bringing Digital Cafes to local residents.”

“We know form our work in other towns across Somerset that being excluded from accessing digital services has a huge impact on people’s quality of life.”

“From not being able to access better deals on bills and products, to being more likely to face social isolation and loneliness, getting online has become more important than ever.”

“We have Digital Cafes running across the whole of Somerset and adding Burnham to our list of venues reduces how far residents in the county have to travel in order to access support, whether that’s through our Digital Cafes for skills support or through our referral programme to gain access to free data SIMs, laptops, tablets or phones.”

“I would encourage anyone with questions about the project to get in touch by emailing sparkit@sparksomerset.org.uk or by calling our helpline on 01458 5550977.”

The Spark iT project has already helped more than 2,000 people across Somerset to improve their digital skills and works with local and national partners to provide data and devices to those in need.

The Spark iT digital café network now has 18 venues, with 95 per cent of Somerset residents having a digital café within 10 miles of their home.

For more information about the wide range of Spark iT services and new digital café locations, visit www.sparksomerset.org.uk/spark-it or telephone 01458 550977.